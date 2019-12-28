IOST (IOST) Market Cap Tops $61.78 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitMart, Huobi and DDEX. In the last week, IOST has traded down 4% against the US dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $61.78 million and $18.75 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.38 or 0.05912410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029670 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001892 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001236 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitkub, Hotbit, CoinZest, DragonEX, BigONE, DDEX, Huobi, Livecoin, Zebpay, GOPAX, OTCBTC, OKEx, Bitrue, Upbit, IDEX, Ethfinex, Bithumb, Vebitcoin, Coineal, IDAX, Binance, Koinex, ABCC, WazirX, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, BitMax, DigiFinex, CoinBene, BitMart, Kucoin and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.