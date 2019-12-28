IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $459.86 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges including Coinone, HitBTC, Gate.io and CoinFalcon. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $459.86 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.76 or 0.01287454 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025605 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00123016 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Upbit, FCoin, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinone, Ovis, CoinFalcon and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

