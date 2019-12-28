IoTeX Trading Up 0.4% This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $18.97 million and $1.80 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.50 or 0.05887901 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029722 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035668 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001898 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

