IP Exchange Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week (IPSX)

IP Exchange (CURRENCY:IPSX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One IP Exchange token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, IP Exchange has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. IP Exchange has a total market cap of $140,215.00 and $1.00 worth of IP Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

IP Exchange Token Profile

IP Exchange’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. IP Exchange’s total supply is 1,714,102,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 943,181,787 tokens. The Reddit community for IP Exchange is /r/IPSX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IP Exchange’s official Twitter account is @ipexchange1. The official website for IP Exchange is ip.sx.

IP Exchange Token Trading

IP Exchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IP Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IP Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IP Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

