IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) Short Interest Down 11.0% in December

IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,540,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the November 28th total of 48,910,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

IQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. 86 Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IQIYI in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

IQ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 3,793,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,616,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.92. IQIYI has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $29.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($4.30). The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. IQIYI had a negative net margin of 39.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IQIYI will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in IQIYI by 415.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 50.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 80.2% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IQIYI during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

