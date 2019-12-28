IRISnet Hits Market Capitalization of $10.54 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $10.54 million and $3.18 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0206 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00186865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.01279950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120003 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,014,695,848 coins and its circulating supply is 512,457,990 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

