Italo One Day Trading Volume Tops $87.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Italo has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Italo has a total market cap of $30,573.00 and $87.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,510,672 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin. Italo’s official website is italo.network.

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

