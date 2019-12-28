iTicoin Market Capitalization Tops $24,473.00 (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. iTicoin has a market cap of $24,473.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00010393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About iTicoin

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. The official website for iTicoin is iticoin.com.

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

