Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of Itron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

ITRI stock opened at $83.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Itron has a twelve month low of $45.54 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.47.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.38. Itron had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $624.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Philip Mezey sold 31,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $2,287,690.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,708.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,420 shares of company stock worth $2,437,040 over the last ninety days. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Itron by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Itron by 266.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

