ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.92 ($2.00).

Several research firms have commented on ITV. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) price target (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.64)) on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ITV to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on shares of ITV in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get ITV alerts:

ITV traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 152.85 ($2.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 123.71. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 102.65 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 165.90 ($2.18).

In other news, insider Salman Amin acquired 8,079 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £10,987.44 ($14,453.35). Also, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,672 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,428.73).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.