Ixcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $402,772.00 (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Ixcoin has a total market cap of $402,772.00 and $1.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ixcoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ixcoin Coin Profile

Ixcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,107,546 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

