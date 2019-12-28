J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 228.71 ($3.01).

SBRY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J Sainsbury to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

LON SBRY traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 235.80 ($3.10). The company had a trading volume of 2,355,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.67. J Sainsbury has a 1-year low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 1-year high of £201.30 ($264.80). The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 131.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

