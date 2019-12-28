JET8 (J8T) Trading 31.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. JET8 has a market capitalization of $376,596.00 and approximately $1,761.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. Over the last week, JET8 has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00187375 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.82 or 0.01295621 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025634 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120141 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s launch date was February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 819,285,259 tokens. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

