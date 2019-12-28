Jetcoin Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Jetcoin has a market cap of $44,490.00 and approximately $25,759.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013676 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00187172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.30 or 0.01299713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025733 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00119910 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.