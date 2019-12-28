Jibrel Network (JNT) Price Tops $0.0263 on Exchanges

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Kucoin and Gate.io. Jibrel Network has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $580.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.38 or 0.05875958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029737 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035790 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001210 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

JNT is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, Coinrail, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.