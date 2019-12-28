Joincoin (J) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Joincoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. Joincoin has a total market capitalization of $4,800.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Joincoin

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,360,941 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0. Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team.

Joincoin Coin Trading

Joincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

