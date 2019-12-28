Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Reaches $0.0013

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $29,514.00 and approximately $298.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00186322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.01281403 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025602 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00120971 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

