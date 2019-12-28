Joule Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47,387.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Joule has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Joule has a total market capitalization of $38.76 million and $47,387.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars.

