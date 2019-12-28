Joule (JUL) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Joule has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Joule has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $45,841.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joule coin can now be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00183899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.01261212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025777 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00118943 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joule should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

