Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the November 28th total of 5,540,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,369,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $9,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JMIA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. 1,724,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,048. The company has a market capitalization of $441.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $49.77.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Renaissance Capital initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

