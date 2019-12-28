Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,620,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the November 28th total of 18,700,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other news, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Martin sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $1,135,640.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,427.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,313 shares of company stock worth $2,541,791. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $14,399,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 415,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 246,493 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,021 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 244,647 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNPR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.