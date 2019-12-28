Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Short Interest Update

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the November 28th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 997,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Just Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 73.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 17,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

JE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NYSE:JE traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,388. Just Energy Group has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $243.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Just Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $582.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Just Energy Group will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

