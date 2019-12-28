K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

KBL traded up C$1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$32.60 and a 12 month high of C$43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBL. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

