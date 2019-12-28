Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $236.53 Million

Analysts predict that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will report $236.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $237.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $235.46 million. Kaman posted sales of $500.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $893.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.33 million. Kaman had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $66,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaman by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kaman during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Kaman during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kaman by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

KAMN opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.81. Kaman has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

