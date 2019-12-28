Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Kansas City Southern has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Kansas City Southern has a payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Kansas City Southern stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.48. 481,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $156.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSU. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.56.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

