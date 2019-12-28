Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.77.

Several brokerages have commented on KSU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KSU traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.48. 481,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.80 and a twelve month high of $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.12%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

