Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,080,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 5,840,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 972,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 396,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.48. The stock had a trading volume of 481,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,875. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.80 and a 12 month high of $156.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KSU. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

