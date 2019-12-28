Karbo Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Karbo has a total market cap of $427,523.00 and $307.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Karbo has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000719 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24, Livecoin and BTC Trade UA.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00624593 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003434 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002029 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001544 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo (CRYPTO:KRB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,120,871 coins. The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, TradeOgre, Kuna, Livecoin, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.