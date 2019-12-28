Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Update

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 326,800 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 640,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director James Healy acquired 156,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.51. 942,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,914. Karuna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $152.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.