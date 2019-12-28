Kcash Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $1.06 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kcash token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HADAX and OKEx.

Kcash Profile

KCASH is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, OKEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

