Keg Royalties Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

KEG.UN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$15.37. 35,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,701. The stock has a market cap of $174.50 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$15.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.49.

In other Keg Royalties Income Fund news, insider Cara Operations Limited purchased 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.99 per share, with a total value of C$108,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$295,815.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

