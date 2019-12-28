KekCoin (KEK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $274,830.00

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, KekCoin has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KekCoin has a market cap of $274,830.00 and $4.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KekCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022309 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003332 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.45 or 0.02543042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015070 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000317 BTC.

KekCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. The official website for KekCoin is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KekCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

