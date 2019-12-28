Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 859,300 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 736,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KELYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

KELYA opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.40. Kelly Services has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $891.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.09). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,241,066.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 91,296 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kelly Services by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.