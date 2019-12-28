KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 25,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $465,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,980.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock worth $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,685,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,410,000 after acquiring an additional 241,553 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 823,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

