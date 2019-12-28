Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Short Interest Update

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 28th total of 8,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $859,096.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,016,669.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. 734,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.21. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $58.24 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

