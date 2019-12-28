Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the November 28th total of 510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $52,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard M. Cocchiaro sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $143,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 388,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,966,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,324 shares of company stock worth $12,222,993 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 3,205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the second quarter valued at $47,187,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 154.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89,325 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 78,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 249.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company had a trading volume of 75,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. Kforce has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

