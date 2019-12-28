KickCoin (KICK) Trading Down 8.2% This Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One KickCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Mercatox and Bibox. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00186767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.01285330 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120207 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, Exmo, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

