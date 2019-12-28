KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $59,714.00

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, ProBit Exchange, Gate.io and KuCoin. KickToken has a market cap of $12.24 million and $59,714.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.38 or 0.05922853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029797 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035801 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001213 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 157,233,454,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,978,919,240 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinBene, Coinsbit, Mercatox, BitMart, Dcoin, TOKOK, KuCoin, Bilaxy, Gate.io, ABCC, COSS, OOOBTC, YoBit, Exmo, ProBit Exchange and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.