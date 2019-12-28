Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 207.86 ($2.73).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KGF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.08) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 212 ($2.79) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman bought 10,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of £20,200 ($26,571.95). Also, insider Bernard Bot bought 50,000 shares of Kingfisher stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £104,000 ($136,806.10).

Shares of Kingfisher stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,940,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 209.55. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of GBX 185.90 ($2.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 268.20 ($3.53). The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

