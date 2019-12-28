Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 28th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $100.69. The stock had a trading volume of 177,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,621. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $78.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

KNSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $112.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.82, for a total value of $238,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 177,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,756,489.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg purchased 2,293 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.22 per share, with a total value of $199,995.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,944.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,640 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

