Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €58.50 ($68.02).

KGX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

KGX stock opened at €62.64 ($72.84) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.70. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

