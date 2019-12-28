Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TSE:KL traded down C$0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.74. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1 year low of C$32.81 and a 1 year high of C$67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$494.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.8399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$73.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.92.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.