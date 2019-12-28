KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Earns News Impact Rating of 0.17

News articles about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a news impact score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the asset manager an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted KKR & Co Inc’s score:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,387. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $30.18.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

