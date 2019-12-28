Kleros (PNK) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market cap of $1.61 million and $2,583.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000980 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.