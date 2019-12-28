Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.13% of Kodiak Sciences worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 209.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 897,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 378,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 58,173 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on KOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KOD stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.49. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $81.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33).

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

