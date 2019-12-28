Komodo Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $63.99 million and $1.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00007411 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073144 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00084464 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000451 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002404 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,622,612 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitbns, Upbit, BarterDEX, Cryptopia, Crex24, Binance, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

