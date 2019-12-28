Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Kornit Digital worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

