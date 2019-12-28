Krios (KRI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,699.00

Krios (CURRENCY:KRI) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Krios has a market cap of $3.35 million and $91,699.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Krios has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00186664 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.44 or 0.01297074 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00119644 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios' total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,109,029 tokens. Krios' official website is www.krios.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Krios Token Trading

Krios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

