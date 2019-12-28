K&S AG (ETR:SDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of K&S AG (ETR:SDF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.24 ($15.39).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €10.70 ($12.44) target price on K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Independent Research set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

ETR SDF opened at €11.22 ($13.05) on Friday. K&S has a one year low of €9.70 ($11.28) and a one year high of €18.61 ($21.64). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €11.05 and a 200 day moving average of €13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.73.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

