Kuai Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001953 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kuai Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00185984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.01276700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025581 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00120747 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,820,138 tokens. The official website for Kuai Token is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuai Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuai Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.